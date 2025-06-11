UN envoy hails Iraq's commitment to fair and inclusive elections

Iraq is committed to holding credible and inclusive parliamentary elections this year, the UN envoy to the country said, a vote that will test the nation’s democratic resilience amid regional instability.

Mohammed Al Hassan, head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (Unami), said Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission and Unami “are making notable progress in preparing for this election” scheduled for November 11.

“Yes, there are challenges, including logistical concerns,” Mr Al Hassan told the UN Security Council. He said the commission was working "towards a free, fair and transparent election, with the participation of all Iraqis without fear and intimidation".

He said Unami would “spare no effort in providing the most professional technical support towards this end, including efforts to promote the widest participation of women, youth and minorities”.

The electoral commission has completed the registration of political parties and coalitions that will take part. Voter registration is set to conclude in the coming days, with about three quarters of the electorate having completed biometric registration.

Iraq’s sixth parliamentary election since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime is not expected to bring radical change to the structure of the political system that turmoil created.

The powerful Shiite cleric and political leader Moqtada Al Sadr insists he will not be taking part. His candidates won 73 of the 329 seats in parliament in the 2021 election but he ordered them to resign after failing to form a majority government with Sunni and Kurdish parties. There are calls to boycott the coming election from some parties.

Mr Al Hassan called on political parties in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region to overcome their differences and form a new government after elections to the region's parliament last October.

“After the successful parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq last October, the formation of a regional government is still pending,” he said.

“Needless to say, a spirit of compromise, focusing on shared objectives rather than partisan divisions, is the key to overcome this protracted impasse.”

A voter casts her ballot during elections in Iraq's Kurdish region last year. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

The UN envoy said Iraq is progressing towards further "stability, prosperity and regional integration", more than two decades since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein unleashed an unprecedented wave of violence and social, economic and political instability.

It is only in recent years that Iraqis have seen political and security stability, allowing the nation to gradually regain a sense of normality. That has encouraged authorities to launch a series of infrastructure projects and introduce reforms to improve the business environment and public services.

"I would like to mention the most notable developments, at the forefront of which is Iraq’s drive towards more stability, prosperity and regional integration," Mr Al Hassan told the Security Council.

Reaffirming his confidence in the resilience of Iraqis, he added: “Iraq is a nation of profound history, strength, potential and pride. By working together, Iraqis can continue to make meaningful strides towards stability, prosperity and human rights for all."

Speaking about the winding up of Unami by the end of the year, as requested by the Iraqi government, Mr Al Hassan said “the mission continues to pursue a structured transition according to schedule and in close co-operation with the government of Iraq transition team”.

Unami has closed its offices in Mosul and Kirkuk and is reducing staffing levels gradually, while still carrying out its mandate. This is taking place “in a context of serious financial constraints impacting the United Nations as a whole”, Mr Al Hassan said.

