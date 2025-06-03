Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, on October 20, 2023. AP
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, on October 20, 2023. AP
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, on October 20, 2023. AP
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, on October 20, 2023. AP

News

MENA

Rocket warnings sound in northern Israel amid apparent strike from Syria

Israeli Defence Minister says Syrian President 'directly responsible' for threats and fire towards Israel

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Warning sirens sounded across northern Israel on Tuesday, after what appears to be the first rocket fire from Syria in more than a year.

Two initial rockets fired from Syria into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights fell in open areas and caused no injuries, the Israeli military said. Soon after, the military announced it was investigating why sirens were also sounding in the Nazareth area, in nearby Galilee.

The warnings came as sirens sounded across large parts of central Israel after a missile launch from Yemen, which the military said it intercepted.

"We consider the Syrian President directly responsible for every threat and firing towards the state of Israel and the full response will come as soon as possible," said Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. "We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."

Mr Katz was referring to that day in 2023, when Hamas-led militants invaded southern Israel communities, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 into Gaza as hostages.

The Israeli military confirmed it had carried out strikes in southern Syria after the rocket fire. Israel also bombed western Syria in recent days, killing at least one person.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara last month said that his government is holding indirect talks with Israel to bring an end to its attacks on Syria.

Israel has said the strikes are aimed at countering threats from Iran and its proxies, particularly Hezbollah.

Expo details

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia

The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

It is expected to attract 25 million visits

Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.

More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020

The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area

It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

TEAMS

EUROPE:
Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson

USA:
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth,​​​​​​​ Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau ( 1 TBC)

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

The specs

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm
Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
Updated: June 03, 2025, 8:40 PM`
IsraelSyria

Rocket warnings sound in northern Israel amid apparent strike from Syria

AI defence expo: Palestine protesters interrupt former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Navy secretary

Meeting of Palestinian factions in Lebanon postponed

Deny and deflect: Gaza aid killings show Israel’s crisis tactics at work

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Manchester United quiz 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes, Europa League and more

Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

IPL 2025 final Punjab Kings v RCB - in pictures

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million