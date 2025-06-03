Rocket warnings sound in northern Israel amid apparent strike from Syria

Warning sirens sounded across northern Israel on Tuesday, after what appears to be the first rocket fire from Syria in more than a year.

Two initial rockets fired from Syria into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights fell in open areas and caused no injuries, the Israeli military said. Soon after, the military announced it was investigating why sirens were also sounding in the Nazareth area, in nearby Galilee.

The warnings came as sirens sounded across large parts of central Israel after a missile launch from Yemen, which the military said it intercepted.

"We consider the Syrian President directly responsible for every threat and firing towards the state of Israel and the full response will come as soon as possible," said Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. "We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."

Mr Katz was referring to that day in 2023, when Hamas-led militants invaded southern Israel communities, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 into Gaza as hostages.

The Israeli military confirmed it had carried out strikes in southern Syria after the rocket fire. Israel also bombed western Syria in recent days, killing at least one person.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara last month said that his government is holding indirect talks with Israel to bring an end to its attacks on Syria.

Israel has said the strikes are aimed at countering threats from Iran and its proxies, particularly Hezbollah.

