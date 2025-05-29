Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives US envoy Thomas Barrack. Photo: Saudi Foreign Ministry
US envoy Thomas Barrack talks Syria on visits to Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Diplomat meets Riyadh and Amman foreign ministers to discuss aid and reconstruction efforts

The National

May 29, 2025

US special envoy Thomas Barrack met the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Jordan during visits to both countries to discuss efforts related to Syria.

In Riyadh, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two officials explored “steps to support the Syrian people on both the humanitarian and economic levels, along with ways to provide aid and assistance during this critical phase”, the ministry said.

Mr Barrack was appointed as the US special envoy to Syria after US President Donald Trump announced during a visit to Saudi Arabia this month that he would lift long-standing sanctions on Damascus.

The day after the announcement, Mr Trump met Syria's interim President Ahmad Al Shara in Riyadh, in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Barrack also visited Amman on Wednesday, where he met Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Mr Barrack and Mr Safadi discussed efforts to support Syria's reconstruction in a way that guarantees its security, stability, unity and sovereignty, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, right, with the US special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack. Photo: Jordan's Foreign Ministry
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, right, with the US special envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack. Photo: Jordan's Foreign Ministry

The talks also focused on ridding the country of terrorism, preserving the rights of the Syrian people and fulfilling their aspirations for a secure and prosperous future, the ministry added.

Mr Safadi stressed the importance of collective efforts to stabilise Syria, which he described as a cornerstone of broader regional stability. He also welcomed Mr Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it a crucial step in helping the government confront challenges and meet the needs of people.

The US officially issued a sanctions waiver for Syria last week. Following the waiver, Mr Barrack met Mr Al Shara and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani in Istanbul.

Updated: May 29, 2025, 6:42 AM`
SyriaJordanSaudi Arabia
