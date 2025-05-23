Man accused of killing two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington charged with murder

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/who-is-elias-rodriguez/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/who-is-elias-rodriguez/">suspect accused of gunning down</a> two Israeli embassy staff members outside a Jewish museum in Washington has been charged with murder. Elias Rodriguez, 31, made an initial court appearance on Thursday. In addition to two counts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-shooting-yaron-lischinsky-sarah-milgrim-washington-dc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israeli-embassy-staff-shooting-yaron-lischinsky-sarah-milgrim-washington-dc/">first-degree murder</a>, he was charged in a six-page criminal complaint seen by <i>The National</i> with murder of foreign officials, causing death with a firearm and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence. Interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, newly appointed by President Donald Trump as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, said at a news briefing that the complaint against Mr Rodriguez constitutes a "death penalty-eligible case". "We are going to continue to investigate this as a hate crime and as a crime of terrorism," she told reporters. "I suspect as we go forward ... that there will be more charges added," she added, noting that a preliminary hearing was set for June 18. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier that the suspect was believed to have acted alone. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israel-embassy-shooting-victims/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/22/israel-embassy-shooting-victims/">Israel</a>'s Foreign Ministry <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/22/step-by-step-account-of-attack-that-killed-two-israeli-officials-in-us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/22/step-by-step-account-of-attack-that-killed-two-israeli-officials-in-us/">named the victims</a> as Yaron Lischinsky, who worked in the embassy’s political department, and his partner Sara Milgram, of the public diplomacy department. Mr Rodriguez is a resident of the Albany Park neighbourhood in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/02/illinois-man-who-murdered-palestinian-american-child-sentenced-to-53-years-in-jail/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/02/illinois-man-who-murdered-palestinian-american-child-sentenced-to-53-years-in-jail/">Chicago</a>, Illinois. According to NBC's Chicago affiliate, early on Thursday several FBI agents entered an address in the city linked to the suspected gunman. After the shooting, he walked into the museum, where he was detained by event security. As he was being arrested, he shouted "free, free Palestine". The shooting triggered international outrage and finger-pointing as Israel blamed European criticism of its devastating war in Gaza, claiming "a direct line" connected anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder. France called the accusation "completely outrageous and completely unjustified". After the shooting, Israeli embassies around the world increased security. The UAE condemned the shooting and expressed its "strong denunciation of these criminal acts". In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "expressed its sincere condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the people of Israel over this heinous attack". Qatar, a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks, and Jordan also denounced the attack. “The state of Qatar condemns and denounces the shooting incident in front of the Jewish museum in Washington that led to the killing of two Israeli embassy employees,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, while offering the country’s condolences to the families of the victims. Jordan’s embassy in Washington issued a statement condemning the shooting. It said the kingdom "always stood firmly against violence targeting civilians, and we will continue to condemn such acts. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to peace and the protection of civilians."