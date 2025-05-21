Hamas's Mohammed Sinwar 'probably killed' by Israel

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> has “probably killed” prominent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> figure Mohammed Sinwar, brother of the group's former leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/06/who-is-hamas-new-leader-yahya-sinwar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/06/who-is-hamas-new-leader-yahya-sinwar/">Yahya Sinwar</a>, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. Mohammed Sinwar was believed to wield effective control over Hamas's military wing. Rumours of his death had abounded after an air strike on a hospital in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> this month, but neither Israel nor Hamas had confirmed them. Defending Israel's conduct of the war on Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu said his troops had “got rid of dozens of terrorists” as he named Mohammed Sinwar as one of those believed dead. Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader believed to have masterminded the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/04/israels-iron-dome-system-overwhelmed-on-october-7-inquiry-reveals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/04/israels-iron-dome-system-overwhelmed-on-october-7-inquiry-reveals/">October 7 attack on Israel</a> in 2023, was killed in Gaza last year after a months-long manhunt by the Israeli military. In a press conference after two days of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/damaging-week-for-israeli-diplomacy-as-allies-vent-criticism-of-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/damaging-week-for-israeli-diplomacy-as-allies-vent-criticism-of-gaza-war/">intense criticism over the war in Gaza</a>, Mr Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to enter a “temporary ceasefire” to allow for hostages to return. He said there were 20 Israeli hostages who were “certainly alive”. “If there is an option for a temporary ceasefire to free hostages, we'll be ready,” he said. A previous truce ran from January to March, before Israel began seizing large parts of territory in a resumed assault on Gaza. Mr Netanyahu said all of Gaza would be under Israeli control by the time his troops end their new offensive in the strip, known as Operation Gideon's Chariots. The prolonged conflict – and an 11-week blockade on aid entering Gaza – has eroded Israel's support among its last remaining allies. The UN says no humanitarian aid has yet been distributed in Gaza since limited deliveries resumed this week after a two-month Israeli blockade. So far “none of the supplies have been able to leave the Karam Abu Salem loading area”, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. He said the delay was because Israeli authorities had only allowed access within Gaza “that we felt was insecure”, and where looting was likely due to prolonged deprivation. Israel says 98 lorries entered Gaza through the crossing on Monday and Tuesday, carrying goods such as baby food, flour and medicine.