Mohammed Sinwar, the late Yahya Sinwar's younger brother, was believed to be a key Hamas commander. Photo: IDF
News

MENA

Hamas's Mohammed Sinwar 'probably killed' by Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's brother is believed to be dead

Tim Stickings
May 21, 2025