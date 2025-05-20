Maritime security deteriorating as piracy surges, warns UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that maritime security is deteriorating, with piracy and armed robbery at sea surging by nearly 50 per cent in early 2025, threatening international trade and stability.

"Without maritime security, there can be no global security," Mr Guterres told the UN Security Council during a high-level debate headed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. "But maritime spaces are increasingly under strain from both traditional threats and emerging dangers."

He cited contested boundaries, depleting natural resources and escalating geopolitical tension as central drivers of conflict and crime at sea. The International Maritime Organisation reported a 47.5 per cent increase in piracy and armed robbery incidents in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reversing a modest decline in 2024.

Attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have disrupted global shipping routes, exacerbating tension in the volatile region. The group claims the attacks are carried out in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Both the Gulf of Aden and the Mediterranean Sea remain hotspots for migrant smuggling as well as weapons and human trafficking, Mr Guterres said. "The problem is getting worse," he added.

The acting US charge d’affaires Dorothy Shea told council members that the Iran-aligned Houthis have "terrorised" shipping lanes for years, disrupting 30 per cent of global container traffic through the region. The group has attacked several commercial ships and killed civilian sailors, hijacking the Galaxy Leader in November.

“The United States took punishing action to defend freedom of navigation against the Houthis,” Ms Shea said. “Under pressure, the Houthis have backed down from attacking American ships, but they will face further punishing strikes if they attack US vessels again.”

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Monday that they would impose a "naval blockade" of the Israeli port of Haifa in response to Israel's escalation of the Gaza war. "All companies with ships present in or heading to this port are hereby notified that, as of the time of this announcement, the aforementioned port has been included in the target bank," said the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.

