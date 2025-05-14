US official denies meeting between Witkoff and Hamas officials in Doha

Live updates: Follow the latest on Trump's Gulf trip

A US official denied on Wednesday reports of a meeting between US President Donald Trump’s Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and Hamas officials in Doha.

The denial came after sources in Cairo said that the meeting happened in the Qatari capital on Wednesday. Egyptian media carried the news.

"This is absolutely false. Senior Advisor and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff did not meet with Hamas," said Eddie Vasquez, Communications Director for Mr Witkoff.

"It is fake news. It comes as no surprise that they're anonymous."

US envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, met Hamas leaders several times in recent months.

US-led negotiations on Gaza are continuing in an effort to clinch a deal to pause the war, with the conflict high on the agenda during President Donald Trump's visit to the region.

This week, sources told The National that negotiations were continuing simultaneously in Egypt and Qatar, long-time Washington allies who, along with the US, have been mediating an end to the war in Gaza since shortly after it broke out in October 2023.

The sources said the negotiations in Doha were focused on a truce, the release of hostages held by Hamas and the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the war-devastated enclave.

The stakeholders of the Gaza negotiations, according to the sources, were also exploring scenarios beyond a truce, looking into ways to end the war and start the reconstruction of the enclave, as well as discussing the future of Hamas.

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Dubai World Cup factbox Most wins by a trainer: Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor(9) Most wins by a jockey: Jerry Bailey(4) Most wins by an owner: Godolphin(9) Most wins by a horse: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow(2)

Team Angel Wolf Beach Blast takes place every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm





The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Australia World Cup squad Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million