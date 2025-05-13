A placard showing a picture of Tamir Adar, who was taken hostage in Gaza, as supporters of hostages take part in a protest to demand their release and against the Israeli government. Reuters
Israeli anger grows as Netanyahu accused of risking US alliance for political gain

Pressure is mounting on the Israeli Prime Minister as relations with Trump appear strained

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

May 13, 2025