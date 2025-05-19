Australia and US return ancient artefacts to Egypt as repatriation campaign gathers pace

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/">Egypt</a> has repatriated 21 ancient artefacts from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/australia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/australia/">Australia</a> in a milestone for its efforts to recover key items of historical heritage that have been smuggled out of the country. Statues, fragments of coffins and other relics arrived in Cairo on Sunday from Canberra in a transfer enabled by authorities from both nations. “These artefacts represent Egypt’s unwavering commitment to protecting our cultural heritage,” said Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy. He said the repatriation was a testament to strong bilateral ties between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/29/atm-2025-egypt-expects-6-rise-in-international-tourist-arrivals-this-year-despite-regional-wars/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/04/29/atm-2025-egypt-expects-6-rise-in-international-tourist-arrivals-this-year-despite-regional-wars/">Egypt</a> and Australia, with the countries recently marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. Among the returned artefacts are a wooden ushabti statue, pieces of a painted coffin and an intricately carved ivory spindle. A long-missing portion of a funerary stela was also recovered. It had been broken into four parts, with three returned to Egypt from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/switzerland/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/switzerland/">Switzerland</a> in 2017 and the fourth recently identified at Macquarie University in Sydney. All the artefacts will be restored at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, Cairo, before being exhibited. The Australian repatriation follows another transfer only days earlier from the US in which Egypt recovered 25 artefacts. These included gilded wooden coffin lids, a portrait of a mummy from the Fayoum region and granite fragments believed to be from the temple of Queen Hatshepsut, who reigned between 1479 and 1458BC. The artefacts, which span several historical periods, were smuggled out of Egypt decades ago and surfaced in US collections. They were returned after three years of investigations and co-operation between Egyptian and US authorities, including the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The latest repatriations are part of Egypt’s broader campaign to recover an array of artefacts that have been taken illegally over the years. They include items smuggled through black markets, sold at international auctions, or acquired during colonial-era expeditions. Egypt has intensified its calls for the return of high-profile treasures housed in western museums, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2022/11/21/petition-to-return-rosetta-stone-to-egypt-seeks-a-million-signatures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2022/11/21/petition-to-return-rosetta-stone-to-egypt-seeks-a-million-signatures/">Rosetta Stone</a> in the British Museum and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/08/egyptian-campaign-intensifies-efforts-to-repatriate-famed-bust-of-nefertiti-from-germany/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/08/egyptian-campaign-intensifies-efforts-to-repatriate-famed-bust-of-nefertiti-from-germany/">bust</a> of Queen Nefertiti at Neues Museum, Berlin. In 2022, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Dr Zahi Hawass launched a campaign for the return of these two iconic items, arguing they were removed under dubious circumstances. The Rosetta Stone, discovered in 1799 and instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, has been in British possession for more than two centuries. Similarly, the 3,400-year-old bust of Nefertiti, discovered in 1912 by a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/">German</a> archaeological team, has been the subject of Egyptian demands for decades. Both items are emblematic of Egypt’s cultural legacy and its enduring struggle to reclaim its heritage.