A fragment of ancient cloth bearing a Christian cross in the Coptic style was among 21 artefacts returned to Egypt. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
Australia and US return ancient artefacts to Egypt as repatriation campaign gathers pace

Statues and coffin fragments among relics recovered in latest transfer but Rosetta Stone and Nefertiti bust remain in Europe

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

May 19, 2025