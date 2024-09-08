The bust of ancient Egyptian queen Nefertiti is displayed at the Neues Museum in Berlin during an exhibition in 2012 to mark the 100th anniversary of its discovery. Reuters
Egyptian campaign intensifies efforts to repatriate famed bust of Nefertiti from Germany

Claims it was smuggled out of country through deception and is demanding its return

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

September 08, 2024