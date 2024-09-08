Egyptian campaign intensifies efforts to repatriate famed bust of Nefertiti from Germany

Renowned Egyptologist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/egyptologist-dismisses-elon-musk-claim-that-aliens-built-the-pyramids-1.1057959" target="_blank">Zahi Hawass</a> has launched an international petition to repatriate the 3,400-year-old bust of Queen Nefertiti from Berlin, marking the latest effort in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>'s long-standing campaign to reclaim its stolen artefacts. The petition, which aims to collect at least one million signatures, is part of a broader movement to raise awareness about Egypt's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/22/ancient-egypt-pharaoh-ramesses-ii-statue-switzerland/" target="_blank">lost cultural heritage</a> and the importance of returning it to its rightful owners. “What this petition is really a populist movement and we hope to see every Egyptian's signature on it,” Ali Abou Dsheish, a spokesman for Mr Hawass's repatriation campaign, told <i>The National</i> on Sunday. “Our hope is to see Nefertiti shining in her all her glory and beauty at the Grand Egyptian Museum.” The bust of Nefertiti, one of the most iconic pieces of Egyptian heritage, has been on display at the Neue Museum in Berlin since its discovery in 1912. However, its acquisition has long been disputed, with Egypt claiming it was smuggled out of the country through deception. “The bust of Nefertiti is particularly important because not only is it one of the most notable pieces of Egyptian heritage in the world and it was acquired through deception and deliberate concealment,” Mr Abou Dsheish said. Mr Hawass, a former antiquities minister, has been at the forefront of Egypt's repatriation efforts, which have gained momentum in recent years. In April, an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/22/ancient-egypt-pharaoh-ramesses-ii-statue-switzerland/" target="_blank">ancient statue</a> depicting Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II was recovered from Switzerland where a bronze statue of the ancient Egyptian goddess Isis had been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/09/28/egypt-repatriates-goddess-isis-bronze-from-switzerland/" target="_blank">repatriated </a>in 2022. Other notable repatriations include the return of 114 smuggled artefacts from France in 2021 and the recovery of a 2,100-year-old golden coffin from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2019. Despite these successes, European museums have consistently resisted calls for repatriation, citing concerns about the fragility of the artefacts and the legitimacy of their acquisition. The British Museum, for example, has refused to return the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2022/11/21/petition-to-return-rosetta-stone-to-egypt-seeks-a-million-signatures/" target="_blank">Rosetta Stone</a>, another iconic Egyptian artefact, claiming it was acquired through a treaty signed by an Ottoman admiral in 1801. However, Mr Abou Dsheish argues that the petition is not just about reclaiming Egypt's cultural heritage but also about raising awareness about the importance of repatriation. “Dr Hawass has been exerting a tremendous amount of effort to repatriate noteworthy Egyptian artefacts from abroad, especially ones which were smuggled out of the country or acquired through any unlawful means,” he said. The petition is set to be presented to German authorities once it reaches its target of one million signatures. While it remains to be seen whether the petition will be successful, it marks a significant step in Egypt's continuing efforts to reclaim artefacts from its past and assert its cultural identity. As Mr Abou Dsheish said: “What we are merely doing is bringing the people's awareness to their lost rights and the importance of returning them.”