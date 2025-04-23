Gazans face 'unbearable' hunger as Israel keeps borders shut

TOPSHOT - A boy salvages flour in the aftermath of a reported Israeli strike on a tent shelter in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 17, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said on April 17 that Israeli air strikes hit multiple encampments for displaced civilians, killing at least 25 people as it pressed its unrelenting military offensive in the Palestinian territory. Israel had resumed its intense military offensive in the Palestinian territory after a ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19 fell apart two months later over differences regarding its next phase. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

