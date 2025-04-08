Palestinians protest against the war and Hamas in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, on March 26. AP
Starved and under attack, Gaza's civilians are caught between Israel and Hamas

While both sides refuse to agree on renewal of truce, Israel is accused of creating conditions for social chaos

Nada AlTaher
April 08, 2025