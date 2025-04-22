Pope Francis at Hosh Al Bieaa Church Square in Mosul in 2021. He prayed amid the rubble of a city devastated during its occupation by ISIS. AP
Iraqis reflect on Pope Francis's historic visit to comfort Christians and promote peace

Pontiff's mass amid the ruins of Mosul sent a message of hope after darkness of war

Winthrop Rodgers
Erbil, Iraq

April 22, 2025