Iraqi PM meets Syria's Al Shara in secret Doha talks

The President of Syria and Prime Minister of Iraq have held their first known meeting since rebels led by the formerly Al Qaeda-linked group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) took control in Damascus, it was revealed on Thursday.

The meeting in Doha took place on Tuesday, an Iraqi government official told The National. It involved Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara, Iraq's Prime Minister Shia Al Sudani and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim.

The three-way talks were not publicised at the time of Mr Al Shara's visit to Qatar. But the Iraqi News Agency revealed on Tuesday that Mr Al Sudani was also present for what it called a discussion on "rapid developments in the region, particularly the ongoing situation in Syria".

It said Mr Al Sudani said Iraq is "closely monitoring the developments in Syria" as he called for a "comprehensive political process" in the country. An administration led by HTS replaced former president Bashar Al Assad in December.

Mr Al Sudani made an appeal to “protect Syria's diverse social, religious, and national fabric as well as safeguarding holy sites, houses of worship, and places of prayer", the agency said. It said the Iraqi leader stressed the importance of Syria “taking practical and serious steps to combat the terrorist organisation ISIS".

Speaking a day later at the Sulaimani Forum in Iraq, Mr Al Sudani revealed he had invited Syria's President to attend the Arab Summit in Baghdad next month.

“Yes, a formal invitation has been delivered to him, and he is welcome to attend and participate in the Arab Summit,” Mr Al Sudani told The National’s Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi during a discussion at the forum in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The Syrian and Iraqi leaders have held one known phone call since the transfer of power in December. Iraq has long sought stability along its border with Syria, where ISIS remnants and drug trafficking networks continue to pose serious security challenges.

