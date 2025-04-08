Iran says indirect talks with US will take place in Oman on Saturday

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said indirect high-level talks with the US would be held in Oman on Saturday, hours after President Donald Trump had stated that “direct” discussions would take place.
Since Mr Trump sent a letter in early March to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to suggest talks, there have been disagreements over whether or not the discussions would be direct. Mr Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority over foreign policy matters, has repeatedly expressed his opposition to holding direct talks with the Trump administration, which he blames for the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal.
In a surprise announcement on Monday, Mr Trump said Washington and Tehran were poised to begin direct talks on Iran's nuclear programme, without specifying the location. “We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting and we'll see what can happen,” he told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
While Mr Araghchi confirmed the date and location of the discussion, he insisted they would be indirect talks. “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court,” he said on X.
Oman, which maintains good relations with both the US and Iran, has played an important role as a key interlocutor between the two geopolitical foes. It did not comment on the upcoming talks.
In a further sign of the difficult path ahead to reach a deal between the two countries, Mr Trump warned that, if the talks are unsuccessful, “Iran is going to be in great danger.” The US President, who has increased American military presence in the region since taking office in January, has said he would prefer striking a deal to armed confrontation with Iran.
“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and if the talks aren't successful I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran,” Mr Trump said. “And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.”
His threats of military action come at a turbulent time for the region as Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon continue and US bombardment of Yemen escalates. Iran's regional proxy network has come under unprecedented pressure since the war in Gaza, with leaders and officials being removed in targeted Israeli attacks over the past year.
In 2015, world powers, including the US, signed a deal with Iran putting limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Mr Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term and instituted a “maximum pressure” economic campaign against Iran, which he reinstated when he returned to office this year. The policy has been carried out through sanctions on Iranian interests as well as military action against Iranian proxies like the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The US and Iran returned to indirect talks under former US president Joe Biden's term but negotiations made very little progress. Now, Mr Trump has insisted on direct negotiations while Iran has remained firm on its stance that it will only engage in indirect talks.