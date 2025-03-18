Mourners gather round the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strikes, as they are brought to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza city on Tuesday. AP
Mourners gather round the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strikes, as they are brought to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza city on Tuesday. AP

News

MENA

Gazans shocked and terrified by deadly Israeli air strikes

Intense overnight bombardment triggers fears among Palestinians that war has resumed and in Israel over fate of hostages still held by Hamas

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

March 18, 2025