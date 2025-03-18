Gazans shocked and terrified by deadly Israeli air strikes

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>’s residents were in shock on Tuesday after overnight Israeli strikes across the territory claimed more than 400 lives and injured hundreds more, leaving hospitals overwhelmed with bodies and patients. The strikes crushed hopes among Palestinian residents of Gaza that a two-month ceasefire between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> might <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/hamas-israel-ceasefire-negotiations-in-egypt-at-a-stalemate/" target="_blank">continue</a>, while some families of hostages still being held by the militant group accused the Israeli government of giving up on their return. The death toll continued to rise throughout the day, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting 404 people killed by early afternoon, as well as 562 injured, including many in critical condition. More victims were believed to be buried under rubble. Dr Mohammad Abu Salmiya, director of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/12/gazas-al-shifa-hospital-determined-to-revive-services-after-ferocious-israeli-siege/" target="_blank">Al Shifa Hospital</a> in Gaza city, said people were also dying because of the lack of space to treat them. “Hundreds of martyrs and wounded individuals have been brought to hospitals that are already stretched beyond capacity, suffering from severe shortages of medicine and critical medical supplies,” he told <i>The National</i>. “Our hospitals can no longer accommodate the rapidly increasing number of casualties. Operating rooms are completely full and many of the injured are dying simply because we cannot find an available bed for their treatment. All morgue refrigerators in hospitals are filled beyond capacity.” The Israeli bombardment of Gaza city in the north and the Khan Younis and Rafah areas in the south came amid a stalemate in mediated talks to extend the ceasefire that began on January 19, bringing a pause to 15 months of war. Israel has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/gazas-plight-grows-desperate-as-israel-maintains-aid-ban/" target="_blank">blocked all aid deliveries</a> to the devastated Palestinian enclave since the first phase of the truce ended on March 1. “These attacks come as Gaza faces a catastrophic siege, with all border crossings completely sealed, exacerbating an already unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” Ismail Al Thawabta, director general of government media in Gaza, told <i>The National</i>. He said the bombardment had “primarily targeted civilian areas and temporary government facilities, leading to the deaths of several children and women”. “Many victims have yet to reach hospitals due to the dire humanitarian situation on the ground and the paralysis of transportation services caused by the lack of fuel across all governorates of Gaza,” he added. Rami Radwan, 36, said he saw 10 tents on fire after strikes hit Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, where thousands of families displaced by the war now live in temporary shelters. “When the bombing began last night, we initially thought it was a mistake or an isolated incident,” he told <i>The National</i>. "But as the air strikes continued, we were shocked to realise that the Israeli army had officially announced the resumption of military operations in Gaza, bringing war back once again. “The tents that were struck were close to us – we saw them engulfed in flames, with the people inside unable to escape. Most of them were women, children and innocent civilians who had no involvement in anything,” said Mr Rami, who moved to the area with his family of seven after their home in eastern Khan Younis was destroyed in the war. “This is terrifying," he added. "Losing our homes and loved ones was already unbearable, forcing us into a life of displacement in makeshift tents. But now, even here, Israel is hunting us down, bombing us in our tents, bringing us more death and destruction.” Residents of Gaza are deeply concerned about the return of war, fearing a repetition of the horrors they endured during 15 months of fighting. Samaah Aqel, 26, who returned to her home in Al Nasr neighbourhood of Gaza city after the ceasefire began, said she woke up in a panic when the air strikes began in the middle of the night. “The moment we heard them, we knew the war had returned – and so had the horror,” she said. “We are terrified of what this war will bring – more killing, more death. We spent the entire war displaced, homeless, struggling to survive. When we finally <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/28/familiarity-brings-comfort-among-rubble-of-gazas-north-say-returning-residents/" target="_blank">returned to our homes</a> in northern Gaza, we barely had time to settle in before the war started all over again. “The fear inside us is overwhelming. We are constantly terrified, never knowing when our homes will be struck, when it will be our turn.” Across the border in Israel, the largest group representing hostages held in Gaza said the heavy bombardment of Gaza meant that “the greatest fear of the families, the hostages and the citizens of Israel has come true”. Hamas released about three dozen hostages in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/27/israel-frees-hundreds-of-palestinian-detainees-after-hamas-hands-over-four-hostage-bodies/" target="_blank">exchange</a> for about 2,000 Palestinians in Israeli custody during the first stage of the ceasefire. It was due to hand over the remaining 59 captives in the second phase, of whom the Israeli military believes only 24 are still alive. “The Israeli government has chosen to give up on the hostages … returning to fighting before the last hostage returns will come at the cost of the 59 hostages still in Gaza and could still be saved,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. A separate right-wing group, the Tikva Forum, representing a smaller number of hostage families who want Israel to pursue its military campaign against Hamas, welcomed the resumption of air strikes. “The past weeks have proven what we have been saying all along – Hamas will never return all the hostages willingly,” a statement from the group read. "Only massive military pressure, a complete blockade including cutting off electricity and water, and occupation of territories that will lead to Hamas's collapse will cause them to beg for a ceasefire and a deal that will return ALL the hostages together, in one stage. “If the attack that began this morning continues with intensity and without interruption – we can bring all our loved ones home in one stage, on one bus.”