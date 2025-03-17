Hamas-Israel ceasefire negotiations in Egypt at a stalemate

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/israeli-negotiators-in-doha-for-gaza-ceasefire-talks/" target="_blank">Negotiations</a> in Egypt between Israel and Hamas on the Gaza ceasefire that ended on March 1 are at a stand still, with neither side willing to make the compromises needed to reach a deal, sources told <i>The National</i> on Monday. They said Hamas has again rejected a US proposal presented by its Middle East envoy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/16/trumps-middle-east-envoy-steve-witkoff-credited-as-driving-force-who-delivered-gaza-deal/" target="_blank">Steve Witkoff</a>. Instead, the militant group has insisted on a transition to the second phase of a deal brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States. The first phase included a 42-day truce and the release of 33 hostages, including eight deceased, held by the militant group. In exchange, nearly 2,000 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails. The second phase of the deal involves the release of the remaining 59 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/26/hamas-and-israel-agree-to-resume-exchange-of-hostage-bodies-for-palestinian-detainees/" target="_blank">hostages</a> held by Hamas in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinians incarcerated in Israel, including some serving long-time sentences. It also provides for negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/14/us-proposes-bridge-plan-to-extend-gaza-ceasefire-but-accuses-hamas-of-making-impractical-demands/" target="_blank">The US proposal</a> rejected by Hamas, according to the sources, provides for a 50-day truce and the release by Hamas of five to 11 living hostages in addition to the remains of half the deceased captives. Israel will free a larger number of Palestinians than agreed in the January deal, they said. The details of the proposal relayed by the sources appeared almost identical with the one presented by Mr Witkoff, who told CNN on Sunday he had offered a “bridge proposal” that would mean five living hostages, including Israeli-American Edan Alexander, are released in return for freeing a “substantial amount of Palestinian prisoners” from Israeli jails. Mr Witkoff said the offer was “compelling” but added Hamas had provided “an unacceptable response” to the proposal and that “the opportunity is closing fast.” “Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not,” Mr Witkoff was quoted by his office as saying. “Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes.” A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/us-offered-hamas-10-to-15-year-truce-as-part-of-unprecedented-talks/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> official, however, said the group's negotiators “held fruitful discussions with our Egyptian brothers, focusing on ways to advance the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in light of Hamas's acceptance of the updated American proposal.” Hamas negotiators left Egypt on Sunday night, while the Israeli negotiators stayed on for more talks on Monday with the Egyptian mediators, said the sources. “The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/27/israel-frees-hundreds-of-palestinian-detainees-after-hamas-hands-over-four-hostage-bodies/" target="_blank">Israelis</a> refused to talk about the second phase and even demanded that Hamas leaders in Gaza leave the strip for exile abroad,” said one source. “Hamas is rejecting all of this.” The initial phase of the ceasefire took effect on January 19, almost halting more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that killed 1,200 and involved the capture of 250 others taken to Gaza. The first phase ended in early March, and although both sides have since refrained from an all-out war, they have been unable to agree on the next stage of the ceasefire in the Palestinian territory. Hamas said on Friday that it was ready to free Mr Alexander and the remains of four others, described by a Hamas official as Israeli-Americans. The group has since demanded negotiations for the second phase. Israel, however, wants to extend the first phase and insists that any transition to the second phase must include “the total demilitarisation” of Gaza and the removal of Hamas, which has controlled the territory since 2007. In a bid to pressure Hamas, Israel has this month halted the entry into Gaza of humanitarian assistance and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/israel-cuts-power-to-gaza-worsening-misery-for-millions-as-desalination-plant-stops/" target="_blank">cut off electricity </a>supply.