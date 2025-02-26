Hamas and Israel agree to resume exchange of hostage bodies for Palestinian detainees

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/live-israel-gaza-hostage-deal-ceasefire/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Hamas and Israel have agreed the release of four dead Israeli hostages and more than 600 Palestinian detainees – who were supposed to be freed during the last exchange – to end an impasse that has endangered the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/somehow-we-adapt-gazans-desperately-waiting-for-shelters-describe-living-without-power-water-or-walls/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> ceasefire. Hamas said on Tuesday night that the agreement was reached under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/25/egypt-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Egyptian supervision</a>, adding that it was part of the first phase of the truce. Israeli media also cited officials confirming that the deal was back on, adding that the release would take place through Egypt. “An agreement was reached to resolve the issue of the delayed release of Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be freed in the last batch,” Hamas said in a statement. “They will be released simultaneously with the bodies of the Israeli prisoners agreed upon for transfer during the first phase, in addition to an equivalent number of Palestinian women and children.” According to the Palestinian militant group, the agreement was reached during meetings its delegation, led by Khalil Al Haya, held with<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2025/02/21/can-egypts-proposal-for-the-reconstruction-of-gaza-succeed/" target="_blank"> Egyptian officials</a>, who are meditating between both sides, in Cairo. Some Israeli media reports suggested the exchange could take place as soon as Wednesday, while others said it would be on Thursday. The Ynet news site said the Israeli bodies would be handed over to Egyptian authorities without any public ceremony. Hamas on Sunday had accused Israel of endangering the ceasefire after it refused to release 620 Palestinian detainees, who were supposed to be freed in the swap the day before. Israel said the delay was in response to “humiliating” ceremonies held by Hamas during its release of hostages. It also cited violations of the deal when the remains of four dead hostages were returned to Israel last week. One of the four bodies handed over by Hamas was not that of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/body-returned-by-hamas-is-not-bibas-mother-or-any-hostage-israel-says/" target="_blank">Shiri Bibas</a>, despite claims by the militant group. Hamas admitted to a possible “mix-up of bodies” and released the correct remains the next day. Bibas and her two sons, Ariel and Kfir, will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Hundreds of people gathered at a small cemetery in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Tuesday for the funeral of the fourth dead hostage, Oded Lifshitz. Since the ceasefire took effect on January 19, Hamas has released 25 Israeli hostages in public ceremonies across Gaza, where masked, armed fighters have escorted the captives on to stages decorated with slogans. Israel has released over 1,100 Palestinian detainees. The first phase of the ceasefire agreement is due to end on Saturday. Under the terms, the second phase of negotiations would involve a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of all remaining hostages, release of more Palestinian detainees and a permanent ceasefire. But the exact terms of phase two have yet to be agreed. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/16/trumps-middle-east-envoy-steve-witkoff-credited-as-driving-force-who-delivered-gaza-deal/" target="_blank">Steve Witkoff</a>, the US envoy to the Middle East, said he could travel to the Middle East on Sunday if negotiations on the next stage go well, Axios reported.