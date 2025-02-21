Podcasts

Beyond the Headlines

Can Egypt’s proposal for the reconstruction of Gaza succeed?

Plan reflects a unified Arab position that ensures Palestinians will not be displaced from the enclave

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

February 21, 2025

After President Trump stated that the US would “take over” Gaza, Egypt has come up with a counter-proposal for reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory that would not displace Gazans into neighbouring countries.

Under the plan, revealed this week by The National and set to be presented at an emergency summit in Riyadh on Friday, safe zones would be established while essential services are restored and temporary shelters set up. Other important details include the creation of an independent Palestinian agency that would oversee the enclave.

Since Israel’s war in Gaza escalated and the extent of the destruction drastically increased, the conversation about what will happen “the day after” has become a contentious issue. Questions over who will govern and administer day-to-day affairs remain unanswered. Another challenge will be defining the roles that Arab states will play in the transitional phase, with regional stability and security remaining a priority.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, Ghaith Al-Omari and Elizabeth Dent, senior fellows from the Washington Institute, discuss the strengths and challenges of Egypt’s proposal, and the relationship that Arab states must navigate as they negotiate with the US.

Updated: February 21, 2025, 2:00 AM

