Turkish foreign minister and spy chief meet Al Shara in Syria

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a>’s top diplomat and its spy chief made a flying visit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/damascus/" target="_blank">Damascus</a> on Thursday night as Ankara seeks to cement its position as a key ally of the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syrian</a> authorities. Turkish Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/25/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-turkish-foreign-minister-fidan-to-discuss-regional-conflict/" target="_blank">Hakan Fidan</a>, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Defence Minister Yasar Guler met with Syria’s transitional President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/syrias-leader-al-shara-was-a-quiet-boy-who-enjoyed-football-says-childhood-barber/" target="_blank">Ahmad Al Shara</a>, as well as Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani and Syria's head of intelligence Anas Khattab. They held talks that lasted three hours, Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported. The Syrian presidency confirmed the visit on its official Telegram channel but did not provide details. It came after Damascus struck a deal with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/kurdish-led-sdf-to-be-integrated-into-syrias-state-institutions-presidency-says/" target="_blank">Kurdish militias</a> in north-eastern Syria this week for their integration into centrally-led armed forces. Ankara sees the Kurdish groups, under the umbrella of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/kurdish-led-sdf-to-be-integrated-into-syrias-state-institutions-presidency-says/" target="_blank">Syrian Democratic Forces</a> (SDF), as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a separatist group that has waged a 40-year insurgency against the Turkish state. US backing for the SDF has driven a wedge between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/washington/" target="_blank">Washington</a> and Ankara, two Nato allies, and Turkey had been pushing for the Kurdish militias to disarm and integrate into a Damascus-led armed force. The meeting on Thursday night involved discussions on the SDF-Damascus agreement, TRT reported, as well as Syria’s new constitution, and reconstruction of the country after nearly 14 years of conflict, in which Turkish construction firms are eyeing a major role. Before the Turkish delegation arrived in the Syrian capital, a Turkish Defence Ministry source said Ankara would be looking at how the new agreement between the SDF and Damascus would be implemented. “We will closely follow its positive or negative results and net outputs,” the official said in written remarks to journalists. “As Turkey, our determination in the fight against terrorism continues; there is no change in our expectations for the termination of terrorist activities in Syria, the disarmament of terrorists and the expulsion of foreign terrorists from Syria, and our determination to ensure the territorial and political integrity of Syria.” Ankara directly backs some of the former Syrian opposition groups that ousted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a> from power in a lightning offensive in December, and has moved more quickly than western nations to build ties with the new government in Damascus. Alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>, Turkey was one of the first countries to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital and officials including Mr Fidan have made multiple trips since Mr Al Assad fell. The visit also comes after the worst violence that Syria has witnessed since the fall of Mr Al Assad, in which hundreds of civilians were killed in coastal areas in an attempted insurgency by remnants of the Assad regime and revenge killings of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/12/civilian-death-toll-mounts-in-syrias-alawite-heartland-despite-end-of-government-offensive/" target="_blank">Alawites</a>, the minority sect to which the former president belongs. The Turkish and Syrian delegations discussed clashes between pro-Assad cells and the new security forces, TRT reported, but the broadcaster did not provide details.