Nine killed in Israeli attack on Lebanon as retaliatory strikes test ceasefire

At least nine people were killed in a wave of Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon on Monday evening, raising fears of an all-out war resuming less than a week after a ceasefire came into effect. Five people were killed and two wounded in a strike on the village of Haris in Bint Jbeil, according to the state-run National News Agency, with four killed and one wounded in a strike on Talousa. Two people, including a member of Lebanon's security troops, were killed in separate strikes earlier in the day, while dozens of strikes were reported across the south on Monday evening. A ceasefire came into effect last Wednesday after more than a year of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, escalating into all-out war in September and an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon in October. Almost 4,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since October last year, which have displaced more than 1.4 million people and wiped entire villages off the map. Israel said the Monday night strikes were in response to Hezbollah rocket fire on a military post, which the militant group claimed was retaliation for Israeli "violations" of the truce. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said the military would respond "forcefully" to what he described as "severe" violations of the agreement, while Israel has repeatedly said it would resume attacks on Lebanon if Hezbollah violates the truce. The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France after months of diplomatic wrangling, is due to be implemented over 60 days, lead to a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and allow for the return of displaced civilians in border areas. While both sides have accused each other of breaking the agreement, France has reportedly recorded 52 Israeli violations of the truce, according to Axios.