Qatar's Emir conducts cabinet reshuffle

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim on Tuesday reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Qatar Investment Authority chief executive Mansour Al Mahmoud as Minister of Health and naming Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, head of the Emiri Diwan since 2020, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

The reshuffle involved several current cabinet members being assigned new roles, with only a few newcomers. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, chief of Asia-Pacific and Africa investments at the QIA and chairman of Qatari telecoms group Ooredo, was appointed as Minister of Commerce and Industry. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani was appointed Minister of Transport.

Maryam Al Misnad has been moved from her role as Minister of Social Development and Family, which she held since 2021, to Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her post has been filled by former teacher and Minister of Education Buthaina Al Nuaimi.

Lolwah Al Khater, the first Qatari woman to hold the position of spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and later the Minister of State for International Co-operation, will take over the education portfolio.

Mansour Al Mahmoud is a newcomer to the cabinet, taking on the role of Minister of Health after serving as chief executive of QIA since 2018. He has worked in finance for most of his career, including positions at the Qatar National Bank, the Qatar Development Bank and the Qatar Islamic Bank, as well as serving on the boards of a variety of cultural organisations.

The reshuffle comes a week after Qataris voted in a referendum to end elections for the advisory Shura Council. The election also showed support for all Qatari citizens to be able to hold ministerial positions, not only those born in the country.

The last cabinet reshuffle to place in January, when new ministers of environment, sports and justice were named, among other roles. These ministers retained their roles in the latest reshuffle.

