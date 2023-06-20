President Sheikh Mohamed meets Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council

President Sheikh Mohamed met the Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council at Qasr Al Bahr on Tuesday.

The UAE President and Hassan Al Ghanim discussed the close ties between the UAE and Qatar as well as the importance of enhancing relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Bahr. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, as well as a number of senior officials and other guests.

On Monday, the UAE government confirmed the immediate reopening of its embassy in Doha, while Qatar's embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai will also resume work.

The announcement on the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website said that the embassies would reopen based on the Al Ula agreement and the keenness of both countries to strengthen relations.

Also at Qasr Al Bahr on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed met President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed co-operation between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo. They also discussed opportunities to develop bilateral ties, especially across economic, trade and vital development areas.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials.

Also on Tuesday, the new judges of the Federal Supreme Court took their legal oath before Sheikh Mohamed.

The judges were Muhammad Ali, Dawood Al Shawareb, Ibrahim Al Ali, Miftah Saad and Hassan Hassan.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the judges success in their new posts as they work to support the rule of law, administer justice and strengthen the judicial system as well as equality in the country.