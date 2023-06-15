Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim in Iraq for 'significant' visit

Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, will arrive in Iraq on Thursday for a visit that holds "significant political and economic dimensions”, Iraqi government spokesman Bassim Al Awadi said.

Mr Al Awadi told state television on Wednesday that the visit "is a positive and effective gesture that will push the Iraqi-Qatari relations forward".

"Iraq and Qatar are seeking to enhance co-operation in the fields of investment and energy, in petrochemical industries, as well as co-operation in maritime transport," Mr Al Awadi said.

The two sides will discuss "major strategic projects such as the Development Road project that was recently launched by the government and the Al Faw Grand Port, in addition to energy and fuel projects", he said.

Late last month, Qatar was invited to a conference in Baghdad to launch an ambitious transport project that will connect Asia to Europe and enhance regional co-operation and economic opportunities.

Other Gulf states, including Iran, Turkey, Syria and Jordan were also invited to discuss the establishment of the $17 billion Development Road initiative.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Sheikh Tamim will discuss the Development Road project and Qatar's possible participation, Mr Al Awadi said.

The huge infrastructure project will connect southern Iraq to the border with Turkey, from where it will connect to rail and road networks in Europe.

Improving relations

Relations between Iraq and Gulf Co-operation Countries have improved in recent years after they were severed following the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's forces in 1990.

Subsequent to the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam’s regime, GCC governments dealt with the new pro-Iran government in Baghdad with caution.

But in recent years, relations started to improve with GCC governments re-opening their embassies and exchanging visits by senior delegations to foster bilateral relations.

At the Qatar Economic Forum last month, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani announced that Qatari companies were interested in participating in obtaining rights for oil and gas exploration in his country.

Mr Abdel Ghani said that he had discussed projects in Iraq with his Qatari counterpart, mainly the upcoming bidding round for 13 sites. Of those, eight are oil and gas fields and five are exploration sites.

QatarEnergy recently took significant steps towards strengthening its presence in Iraq’s energy sector.

It acquired a 25 per cent stake in the Gas Growth Integrated Project in Iraq, which aims to harness natural gas resources in the country.

It is teaming up with Basra Oil Company and TotalEnergies.