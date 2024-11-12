Israel failing to meet US deadline for Gaza aid

Israel has yet to meet US demands to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, with a 30-day deadline set to expire on Wednesday. A report by eight aid organisations said on Tuesday that Israel had only partially complied with four out of 19 demands initially made by the US last month. Failing to meet the stipulations set out by President Joe Biden's administration could result in a partial US arms embargo on Israel. The deadline comes as the UN issues yet more dire warnings of impending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/north-gaza-apocalyptic-and-residents-at-imminent-risk-of-death-warn-un-agencies/" target="_blank">famine in Gaza</a>. Questions have also been raised about whether <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/10/will-biden-put-pressure-on-israel-during-final-two-months-in-office/" target="_blank">Mr Biden</a> will adopt a more hawkish stance towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/11/israel-set-to-expand-ground-assault-into-new-areas-of-southern-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israel</a> during his final weeks in office, after months of American frustration over the policies of Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/11/israeli-protester-treated-like-terrorist-after-taking-on-netanyahus-ambassador-to-uk/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>. Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday approved measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, <i>The Times of Israel</i> reported. But the eight humanitarian groups have accused Israel of “actions that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in northern Gaza”. “That situation is in an even more dire state today than a month ago,” the groups added. Their report, which lists whether a US demand was fully, partially or not met, said Israel only partially carried out the stipulation to let more people into a “humanitarian zone” before winter. Israel also partially allowed previously banned aid items to be included in shipments. Washington, along with many of Israel’s allies, has for months joined humanitarian organisations in calling on the country to increase aid supplies into Gaza. The Biden administration has faced accusations of hypocrisy for failing to use its significant influence over Israel, most notably by restricting the amount of weapons Israel receives from Washington. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Friday had a “sharp” phone call with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz about the humanitarian situation Gaza and the looming deadline. Mr Austin said the US could limit arms transfers if Israel did demonstrate an increase in access and distribution of aid, Israel's Channel 12 reported.