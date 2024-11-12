Aid groups have warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. Reuters
Aid groups have warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. Reuters

News

MENA

Israel failing to meet US deadline for Gaza aid

Aid groups say Israel has partially complied with four of the 19 US demands

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm

November 12, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today