A Palestinian carries an aid box distributed by UNRWA in Deir Al Balah. Reuters
UNRWA chief urges international community to block implementation of Israel’s ban

Philippe Lazzarini says laws outlawing UNRWA pose 'imminent and existential threat to agency'

Adla Massoud
United Nations

November 06, 2024