Israeli October 7 families and survivors sue UNRWA in New York

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dozens of Israelis sued the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees on Monday, accusing it of aiding and abetting Hamas in its October 7 attack on Israel.

The lawsuit, filed by more than 100 plaintiffs in New York Federal Court, alleges the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and seven high-ranking officials including its head Philippe Lazzarini, assisted Hamas in building a terror infrastructure crucial for October 7.

Read More Israeli air strike hits UNRWA aid centre near Gaza city

“There is no pain in the world that compares to burying your children and grandchildren who were murdered and suffocated in their own home,” said Gadi and Reuma Kadem, two plaintiffs, in a statement included in the complaint.

“All that is left is to fight to hold those responsible for strengthening Hamas to account.

"UNRWA strengthened Hamas and transferred funds and financed the murders, acting as a full partner in the growth of Hamas terrorists.

"UNRWA and its directors are fully complicit in the murder of my children and family.”

The plaintiffs are also seeking to hold the UNRWA accountable for allegedly channelling more than $1 billion from a Manhattan bank to Hamas.

They said the UN agency paid local staff in US dollars instead of Israeli shekels, meaning UN personnel used Hamas-affiliated money-changers, providing Hamas with hard currency to pay for “its illicit weapons procurement network".

“Whether defendants knew of the precise plans for the attack or its magnitude is irrelevant to their liability," the lawsuit says.

"They knew that Hamas openly proclaimed its goal to target and murder innocent civilians in violation of the law of nations and treaties of the United States, and knew that the material support they were providing would enhance Hamas’s capability to do so."

The plaintiffs also alleged that the UNRWA has provided “safe harbour” for Hamas, using its bases and allowing schools to use Hamas-approved textbooks that promote violence and hatred towards Jews and Israel.

The lawsuit claimed that in addition to the UNRWA and its senior leaders, other groups have aided Hamas in creating a network in Gaza that supported the October 7 attack.

These groups include Iran and other Iranian-backed groups in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

According to the lawsuit, these entities “have a history of perpetrating terrorist attacks against American and other western civilian targets as well as Israeli civilian targets".

The 101 plaintiffs, comprising survivors of the October 7 attack and relatives of those killed, are seeking unspecified damages.

The UNRWA told The National that it is aware of reports of a lawsuit filed against it in the US.

But “as yet”, the UN agency has not been served with any legal process and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time.

The UN agency's commissioner general, Mr Lazzarini, warned on Monday against Israel's efforts to disband the crucial agency, which is a lifeline for Palestinians.

“Israel has long been critical of the agency’s mandate," he said.

"But it now seeks to end UNRWA’s operations, dismissing the agency’s status as a United Nations entity supported by an overwhelming majority of member states.

“If we do not push back, other UN entities and international organisations will be next, further undermining our multilateral system.”