Eran Etzion, former deputy head of Israel's National Security Council, speaks to a crowd during a protest march against the government in Haifa. Alamy
Israel is more isolated than ever, country’s former National Security Council deputy chief says

Regional countries should make exit of Benjamin Netanyahu a condition of improving relations, Eran Etzion tells ‘The National’

Lizzie Porter
Sho'eva, Israel

November 02, 2024