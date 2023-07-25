What is Israel’s judicial overhaul and why is it dividing the country?

For seven months, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in record numbers to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judiciary and weaken the Supreme Court.

Protests and strikes are expected to intensify after legislators on Monday passed a key element of the proposed changes, blocking the Supreme Court from overriding government decisions it rules unreasonable.

Cabinet ministers have vowed to leave “no stone unturned” in the overhauls, which opponents say will erode democracy and pave the way for corruption and nepotism under a Prime Minister already on trial for corruption charges.

What are the proposed changes and why are they so divisive?

The overhaul, proposed in January, calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary.

The proposals include a bill that would allow a simple majority in parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions.

READ MORE Israeli government passes key judicial overhaul law

Another would give parliament the final say in selecting judges.

It has already come under fire from the US, where officials have said the reforms jeopardise Israel's long-standing hopes of signing a visa-waiver deal with Washington.

Allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's say the package is meant to restore power to elected officials – and reduce the powers of unelected judges.

The long-time PM, who returned to power in November with the help of Ultra-Orthodox and right-wing allies has cobbled together the most conservative and divisive government in Israel's history.

Given Israel's relatively weak system of checks and balances, the judiciary plays a large role in checking executive power in the country.

That leaves the judiciary as “the only check on governmental power”, constitutional law professor Amichai Cohen told the Associated Press.

Israel also lacks a formal constitution and is governed by a set of “Basic Laws” that could now come under further government influence.

“The government can do whatever it wants, because it controls the ability to change even the basic laws,” Mr Cohen said.