Israeli government passes key judicial overhaul law

Israel's government passed the first round of a divisive judicial overhaul on Monday afternoon, amid intense mass protests, opposition boycotts and national strikes.

The bill to stop courts assessing the reasonableness of government decisions passed by 64 votes to zero after opposition politicians boycotted a final vote.

In televised remarks given hours after parliament ratified a law that curbs some Supreme Court powers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the courts would remain independent.

He said he hoped to reach an agreement with opposition figures on the judicial changes by the end of November.

Huge protests broke out across Israel on Monday evening after the passage of the first bill.

The coalition's success came after non-stop parliamentary debate since Sunday morning, during which high-profile politicians, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and union leaders tried but failed to reach a compromise.

Major businesses went on strike over the plans and tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem to oppose Mr Netanyahu's proposal to curb the powers of judges, which critics fear will undermine Israel's democracy.

Twenty protesters were arrested in Jerusalem throughout the course of Monday, where demonstrators rallied around the Israeli parliament and Supreme Court.

In the evening, new demonstrations broke out in Tel Aviv, where protesters lit bonfires and blocked streets.

One man was arrested in central Israel after he rammed his car into a group of anti-government demonstrators, slightly injuring three.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles as Israel's government passes a bill that would limit Supreme Court powers. Reuters

Supporters of the government and its reform plans also rallied in Tel Aviv on Sunday, the centre of 29 consecutive weeks of anti-government protests.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pledged that Monday's success was “only the beginning” and that Israel is “a little bit more democratic from today”.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: “We left no stone unturned until the last minute but the opposition unfortunately opposed.”

US President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the bill's passage was “unfortunate”

“The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Radical legal reform was a key manifesto pledge of many in Mr Netanyahu's coalition, the most right wing in the country's history.

News of the bill's passage came just hours after Mr Netanyahu left hospital after an operation to fit a pacemaker.

Before the vote, US President Joe Biden urged Israel not to rush increasingly “divisive” judicial overhaul plans, given the other challenges facing their ally.

In a statement first published by news site Axios, Mr Biden said: “It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this – the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus.”

“From the perspective of Israel's friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less.”

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road in Jerusalem. AP

As the crisis looked close to coming to a head, President Isaac Herzog returned from a visit to the US and drove directly to Sheba Medical Centre for a meeting with Mr Netanyahu on Sunday.

The president doubled down on a spate of warnings on Monday, describing the moment as a “national emergency”.

“This is a time for responsibility. We are working around the clock, in every way, to find a solution,” he said.

תודה לכם ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AgZ5cGoTwN — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 23, 2023

The driving force behind the reforms, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, said the bill being put forward on Monday had undergone changes to accommodate critics, but added that the coalition was still open to “understandings”.

“Understandings means the opposition's willingness to make concessions too,” he told supporters at the Tel Aviv rally.