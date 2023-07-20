Israel's Netanyahu says he is working towards 'consensus' on judicial reforms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the government is working towards a consensus on controversial judicial reforms that have caused months of mass protests across the country.

Mr Netanyahu "truly hoped" efforts to reach a consensus succeeded, he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Even if they don't, the coalition's door to the opposition will remain open always," he said.

Legislators are expected to vote on Monday on a "reasonableness" bill which, if passed, would limit the Supreme Court from overruling government legislation it regards as unreasonable.

It is a key part of the proposed judicial overhaul that has fractured Israel's public sector and even the military, with hundreds of reservists now refusing to serve if the bill passes.

Mr Netanyahu has stood by the proposals despite widespread concern that they will erode democracy.

On Wednesday, Benny Gantz, a main opposition leader, called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to hold compromise talks after the Knesset's law committee passed the proposed bill for voting.

Mr Herzog recently addressed Israel's "commitment to democracy" in a visit to Washington.

Thousands of Israelis have protested against the reforms across the country.

In large-scale rallies in Tel Aviv, demonstrators have gathered outside the stock exchange and blocked major national motorways.

As Mr Netanyahu delivered his national address on Thursday, thousands of people marched through central Tel Aviv, while others continued the 82km march from that city to Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister also criticised opponents, saying reservists' refusal to report for duty was a security threat.

“If they succeed in carrying out their threats, that is a blow to democracy,” Mr Netanyahu said. "We cannot tolerate that."

On Thursday, the former head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency, Nadav Argaman, voiced support for the reservists.

Mr Argaman told the Army Radio station that he was “very worried that we’re on the verge of a civil war".

“We need to stop this legislation by any means,” he said.

Mr Argaman said he supported the reservists, who “are very concerned and fearful for the security of the state of Israel".