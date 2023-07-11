Israeli parliament gives initial approval to contested judicial overhaul bill

Israel's parliament has given preliminary approval to a judicial overhaul bill that limits the Supreme Court's power, part of a rebooted judicial that has set off protests across the country.

Previous moves by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition of nationalist and religious parties towards changing the justice system have been met with unprecedented demonstrations from the public.

Late on Monday, Mr Netanyahu's coalition, which commands 64 out of the Knesset's 120 seats, won the first of three required rounds of voting for the new bill to become law.

Read more Palestinian killed near Israeli checkpoint and five arrested in raids

The new bill seeks to curb the Supreme Court's power to void decisions made by the government, ministers and elected officials. It now returns to the committee for discussion and could be altered before being brought to the final votes.

The bill must still pass two more votes before it can be written into law. But the initial approval leaves Netanyahu’s far-right governing coalition poised for success.

Ahead of the debate, some protesters entered the Knesset building and had to be dragged out as hundreds demonstrated outside.

On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu signalled impatience with the demonstrations across the country, while protesters promised nationwide disruptions on Tuesday.

Critics argue that the judicial oversight invites corruption and abuses of power. Supporters say the change will aid effective government by curbing court intervention.

“It is not the end of democracy, it strengthens democracy,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video released as the Knesset debated the bill.

“Even after the amendment, court independence and civil rights in Israel will not be harmed in any way. The court will continue to oversee the legality of government action and appointments.”

His statement did little to calm opponents.

Protesters rallied outside the Supreme Court before marching to parliament at the nearby Bank of Israel after the bank’s governor Amir Yaron urged the government to seek broad agreements over legislation of judicial reforms that would safeguard institutional independence.

“Continued uncertainty is liable to have notable economic costs,” Mr Yaron told reporters, citing an excess depreciation of the shekel and underperformance of Israel's stock market.

In January, Mr Netanyahu was forced to dismiss cabinet member Aryeh Deri, of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas, after intervention by the Supreme Court, on the grounds of “reasonableness”, over a previous tax evasion conviction.