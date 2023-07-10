Palestinian killed near Israeli checkpoint and five arrested in raids

A Palestinian man was killed after "throwing a grenade" at Israeli forces at a checkpoint outside the village of Deir Nitham near Ramallah, the Israeli army said on Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified him as Bilal Ibrahim Qadah, 33, from the village of Shuqba. He was shot and killed by Israeli forces, the ministry said.

The Civil Affairs Authority informed the Ministry of Health that Mr Qadah was killed near an Israeli army checkpoint on the southern entrance to the village of Deir Nitham.

Palestinian news outlet Al Sahera posted a video purportedly showing an ambulance being blocked from reaching Mr Qadah, while Israeli news outlet Kan published a photo of a man it said was Mr Qadah lying dead near a white Nissan.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier, Israeli forces arrested five Palestinian men during raids on camps in Jerusalem and Hebron, as well as two who were detained after forces stormed their homes in Jerusalem, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said weapons were also found.