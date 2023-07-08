Thousands of Israelis take to streets to oppose judicial reforms

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday against proposed legal reforms they believe could lead to a more authoritarian government.

The protests were aimed at the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who resumed power in December with a coalition of ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies.

Saturday's protest in Tel Aviv was the 27th since the reform agenda was announced in January, with an estimated turnout of 150,000.

Historian Yuval Noah Harari addressed the rally, urging action against the Netanyahu government's actions.

He warned: “If the Netanyahu government does not stop, it will soon learn what happens when we get angry.”

In response to approximately 100 demonstrators who blocked a main highway, police employed water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The government justifies the judicial reform, aimed at increasing politicians' control over the courts, as a necessary measure for ensuring a better balance of power.

Despite unsuccessful talks with the opposition and a late March announcement from Mr Netanyahu declaring a pause in the process for negotiations, the government is now pressing forward.

The first reading of a bill to remove the judiciary's right to rule on the “reasonableness” of government decisions will take place on Monday.

A riot-control vehicle sprays with a water cannon to extinguish burning branches set to block a highway during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv. AFP

This proposed legislation could potentially impact the appointment of ministers, referencing an incident in January when Mr Netanyahu was forced to dismiss cabinet member Aryeh Deri due to a Supreme Court intervention over a previous tax evasion conviction.

Protesters and critics argue that the proposed judicial overhaul threatens the country's system of checks and balances and concentrates power in the hands of Mr Netanyahu and his allies.

Some also contend that Mr Netanyahu's own corruption trial presents a conflict of interest.

Amit Lev, a tech executive, expressed concern that the draft law, which is “part of a series of laws, each of which allows the passage of the other”, is a slippery slope.

He said these laws aim “to prevent the judiciary from criticising government decisions that do not fall under the remit of any other law.”

Widespread dissent was evident among different sectors of the society, with business leaders, minority groups, and reserve military officers joining the protests.

Demonstrators wave Israeli flags and stand by smoke flares to block a highway during the protest. AFP

The protest movement, which has been organising rallies for over six months since the unveiling of the overhaul plan, had shown signs of weakening until recent events reignited the cause.

These events include the government's decision to press on with the judicial overhaul next week and the dismissal of Tel Aviv's police chief, Ami Eshed.

Accused of being too sympathetic to the protesters, Mr Eshed claimed his resignation was forced due to political pressure to act more violently towards demonstrators.

The departure of Mr Eshed, who often disagreed with the hardline national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, also incensed protesters.

As the government advances with its judicial overhaul, organisers have announced another day of protest scheduled for Tuesday.

“If we don't stop what is happening now, there'll be no going back,” warned Lev.

Nira, a physiotherapist who preferred not to give her last name, echoed this sentiment, fearing the impact of the law on their way of life. She said, “If this law passes we will not be able to live as we wish. I'm not at peace right now about our future here.”