Netanyahu judicial overhaul bill to go ahead as Israel braced for more protests

Israeli Prime Minister criticised military opposition to his plans

Israelis take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition's judicial overhaul. Reuters
Jul 17, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is going ahead with the second of three votes for its controversial bill as part of a planned judicial overhaul that would limit the Supreme Court's powers.

It came as more protests were expected on Monday.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Mr Netanyahu defended the overhaul and the “reasonableness” bill as it moved forward, condemning the mass protests and opposition from within the military.

“In a democracy, the military is subordinate to the elected government and not the other way around,” he said. “Insubordination is contrary to democracy and contrary to the law.”

Reservists in the air force and cyberwarfare units had threatened not to report for duty if the overhaul moves forward. The third and final reading of the so-called reasonableness bill is expected to take place next week before the Knesset breaks for the summer.

A “day of disruption” protest is expected to take place on Tuesday. Widespread demonstrations have already halted traffic on major roads and chocked the terminal at Israel's main international airport in Tel Aviv.

Protester Elad Ziv, 45, a programmer, told AFP the coming weeks were crucial to stopping the legal changes.

“We have two and a half weeks to the end of parliament's summer session and we have to block them, otherwise Israel will become a worse place,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu, 73, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors, who implanted a heart monitor, saying he was in good health.

Updated: July 17, 2023, 1:31 PM
IsraelKnessetBenjamin Netanyahu
