Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to put judicial overhaul plan to vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital on Monday morning after an operation to fit him with a pacemaker, the Sheba Medical Centre said, ahead of a vote on his government’s controversial judicial overhaul plans.

Last-ditch efforts to reach a compromise dragged into the night on Sunday evening as Mr Netanyahu prepared to put a crucial plank of his government's judicial overhaul plans to the vote on Monday after undergoing surgery to fit a pacemaker.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem to oppose Mr Netanyahu's proposal to curb the powers of judges, which critics fear will undermine Israel's democracy, as politicians debated the bill late into Sunday night.

Demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of 29 straight weeks of anti-government protests.

A vote is expected in the Knesset on Monday on the draft law which would limit Supreme Court judges' ability to strike down government decisions they deem “unreasonable”.

US President Joe Biden urged Israel not to rush increasingly “divisive” judicial overhaul plans, given the other challenges facing their ally.

In a statement first published by news site Axios and later shared with AFP by the White House, Mr Biden said, “It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this – the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus.”

“From the perspective of Israel's friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” he said.

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Jerusalem blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system. AP

As the crisis looked set to come to a head, President Isaac Herzog returned from a visit to the US and drove directly to Sheba Medical Centre for a meeting with Mr Netanyahu late on Sunday.

The Prime Minister had been taken to the hospital near Tel Aviv late on Saturday for surgery to fit the pacemaker.

“This is a time of emergency. An agreement must be reached,” Mr Herzog said.

Mr Herzog later met with opposition chief Yair Lapid and was also due to confer with another opposition figure, Benny Gantz.

The driving force behind the reforms, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, said the bill being put forward on Monday had already undergone changes to accommodate critics, but added that the coalition was still open to “understandings”.

“Understandings means the opposition's willingness to make concessions too,” he told supporters at the Tel Aviv rally.