The cross on top of Our Lady of Hadath Church in front of Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb shines bright following Israeli air strikes on Wednesday, October 16. AP
The cross on top of Our Lady of Hadath Church in front of Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb shines bright following Israeli air strikes on Wednesday, October 16. AP

News

MENA

Lebanon's parliamentary opposition sets out lofty goals for war to end

Politicians opposed to Hezbollah want group to disarm and for a president to be elected

Jamie Prentis
Jamie Prentis
Beirut

October 18, 2024