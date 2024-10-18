Hezbollah to launch 'escalatory phase' in war against Israel

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/live-israel-gaza-war-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Hezbollah is launching a new phase in its war against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, the militant group has said, using precision-guided missiles against enemy troops for the first time. Israel has in recent weeks been pounding southern and eastern Lebanon, areas where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> holds sway. In Lebanese border villages, the group and Israeli soldiers have been engaged in close-range combat since Israel launched a ground invasion last month. Hezbollah announced "a transition to a new and escalatory phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, which will be reflected in the developments and events of the coming days". The announcement came after the Israeli military on Thursday said it had killed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/hamas-yahya-sinwar-israel/" target="_blank">Yahya Sinwar</a>, the leader of Hamas, Hezbollah's close ally. The statement, however, made no mention of Mr Sinwar. "Hundreds of fighters ... are fully prepared to counter any Israeli ground incursion into southern Lebanese villages," it read, noting that attacks on Israel have increased in recent days. It said Hezbollah rocket strikes "escalate day by day", with "precision-guided ones ... being deployed for the first time". The militia on Friday said its fighters were firing a barrage of missiles at Israeli soldiers near Ayta ash Shab and in Kfar Kila. Israel said its air force had struck about 150 targets in Gaza and Lebanon in the past 24 hours, including weapons depots and underground shafts, as well as sniper and observation posts. It also claims to have killed Muhammad Hassin Ramal, Hezbollah’s commander of the Tayibe area in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army said five soldiers were killed and several injured during combat in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced late on Thursday that 45 people were killed and 179 wounded as a result of Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties since the start of the war to 2,412 and 11,285 injured. Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati rejected Iran's interference in Lebanese affairs after remarks by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf that Tehran was ready to negotiate with France on the implementation of the Security Council Resolution 1701. "We are surprised by this position, which constitutes a blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to establish an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon," Mr Mikati said in a statement carried by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). "The issue of negotiation to implement the Resolution 1701 is being undertaken by the Lebanese state and everyone is required to support it in this direction, not to seek to impose new mandates that are rejected by all national and sovereign considerations." UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was agreed on after the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, states that only the Lebanese army and Unifil, the United Nations' peacekeeping force, should be deployed in southern Lebanon. Israel stepped up aggression on Lebanon last month, killing Hezbollah's long-time leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/28/israeli-army-officially-announces-hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-killed/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah </a>in an air strike on Beirut on September 27. It says its aim is to force Hezbollah to retreat from the border to ensure its displaced citizens can return to their homes in northern Israel. However, its attacks are not limited to militant strongholds and the military has struck the heart of the capital several times. The NNA quoted Minister of Environment Dr Nasser Yassin, also Co-ordinator of the Lebanese Government Emergency Committee, as saying that 96 air strikes have been recorded in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number to 10,246 since the war began. Meanwhile, French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/15/macron-and-netanyahu-trade-blows-over-creation-of-israeli-state/" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> has urged Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon, respect its sovereignty and avoid expanding the conflict. He made the comments on Thursday after an EU leaders' summit in Brussels. Mr Macron said that while France stands alongside Israel in support of its security, this does not necessarily prevent disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.