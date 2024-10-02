As Israel launches its ground invasion, where is the Lebanese army?

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> army checkpoints in Dahieh are deserted. Given the strength and frequency of the nightly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> raids on the Beirut southern suburb, keeping soldiers stationed in known strike zones would be "like suicide", military experts and retired army officers told <i>The National</i>. But the abandoned checkpoints are an indication of a far bigger institutional absence. What has evolved into an all-out war between Israel and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> group over the past year is quickly set to become one of the most devastating conflicts in Lebanese history, while residents of the small Mediterranean country are wondering where the army sworn to protect Lebanon is. The Lebanese Army declined <i>The National's</i> requests for comment on the subject. “It’s not the army’s fight,” retired brigadier general and lecturing professor in geopolitics, Khalil Helou, told <i>The National</i>. “The army did not start the fight against Israel. That was Hezbollah, which is responsible for dragging Lebanon into the situation that we find ourselves in now.” Lebanon and Israel have technically been at war since the creation of an Israeli state in 1948, although, historically, the Lebanese Armed Forces have typically remained on the sidelines of major conflicts with Israel. In October last year, Hezbollah announced it would open a front against Israel in support of its ally, Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The daily cross-border fighting has evolved into what is now an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel on Lebanese land. Lebanon’s political reality is complex. It is a small nation caught in the influence of vying regional and international proxies, trying to recover from economic collapse, highly dependent on foreign allies for aid, and has no functioning government, parliament or head of state. Most of its political leaders are civil war-era former militia commanders turned politicians, or their descendants. The country has historically been undermined by various sectarian and political militias – the latest being the Iran-backed Hezbollah party. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/30/lebanons-largest-employer-the-army-is-well-respected-but-needs-reform/" target="_blank">Lebanese Armed Forces </a> are known to be weakerthan Hezbollah’s well-trained and well-funded paramilitary, further undermining the military’s role as a national defence force. Lebanon cannot afford to alienate its western allies by appearing to jump to Hezbollah’s defence, Mr Helou said. The average Lebanese soldier's salary is now about $100 a month, while the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2021/09/22/lebanese-army-risks-disintegrating-without-cash-aid-diplomats-worry/" target="_blank">institution</a> depends heavily <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/30/lebanons-largest-employer-the-army-is-well-respected-but-needs-reform/" target="_blank">on foreign aid</a> to pay its 84,200 active soldiers. Most soldiers work second or third jobs and the LAF even receives regular food donations from foreign governments to help them make ends meet. Another retired general told<i> The National:</i> “At this time the LAF’s capacity is very limited." Meanwhile, "The state has not declared a state of war, so it’s not the LAF’s battle.” This is despite an intensified aerial onslaught by Israel that began last month after a year of cross-border retaliatory strikes. By government estimates, more than 1,000 people have been killed and up to a million displaced since mid-September. The Israeli army this week announced it would begin “limited” ground invasions in south Lebanon against Hezbollah and warned all residents in the area to flee. A Lebanese security source told <i>The National</i> that the LAF's engagement with Israeli military forces would come down to "a political decision." On Wednesday, as the Israeli army began conducting ground raids inside Lebanon, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said army commander Gen Joseph Aoun was authorised to do "what he deems appropriate in order to protect Lebanon and the military institution". “The Lebanese army’s red line is Israeli occupation,” Mr Helou said. “If Israel occupies or enters Lebanon, the duty of the Lebanese Army would be to stand up to it by any means possible.” But reports that the Lebanese army had on Monday withdrawn from military bases within 5km of the southern border with Israel before an imminent ground invasion did not instil confidence among Lebanese, many of whom are all-too-aware of the LAF's limited capacity to act. The army later released a statement denying the reports, claiming it had merely “repositioned". “It wasn’t a ‘withdrawal’,” said Mr Helou. “Leaving points that are facing artillery shelling and air strikes is not ‘fleeing’, and staying in those areas is not bravery, it’s suicide – especially when the balance is not to an army’s strategic advantage.” The other retired general had a different perspective: “No one will officially say it’s a withdrawal. But the Lebanese army is in a tough spot: If they respond it's a disaster; and if they don’t, it’s a disaster.” At least eight Israeli soldiers were killed in combat with Hezbollah on Wednesday in ground clashes after their entry into Lebanese territory. A Lebanese soldier was also injured on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike. The LAF did not announce any defensive plans, despite Wednesday’s invasion into Lebanese territory by Israeli forces and the injury of a Lebanese soldier. An Israeli attack on manned Lebanese military points would give the LAF justification to respond in self-defence, but with limited military capacity and resources, the LAF is trying to avoid such a situation. “The Lebanese Army should not forced to commit suicide just because Hezbollah decided to fight a war without consulting the state,” Mr Helou said<i>. </i>“Does the Lebanese army have tanks and planes to match Israel’s capacities? Do we have a single jet? Or should we fight with poetry?" It leaves the question of what role the Lebanese army, with its limited military capacity and its political constrains, should play in such a situation. Mr Helou and the other retired general agreed: The Lebanese army is not a killing force. It’s more of a security force. Emphasising the regional element of an inter-connected war with Israel that is being waged on several fronts by Iran-backed allies in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, Mr Helou said: "This war is bigger than Lebanon. The decision is no longer with the army or the government. Nor is it with Hezbollah, for that matter."