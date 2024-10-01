Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi says the country aims to pursue a regional policy 'defined by balance, moderation and objectivity'. EPA
Egypt on the sidelines as Israel's focus shifts from Gaza to Lebanon

With little influence over Israel, all El Sisi's government can do is persuade the US to stop the war in Lebanon or stop Israel from destroying south Lebanon like it did in Gaza

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

October 01, 2024