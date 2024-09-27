Volunteers at Beirut community kitchen Nation Station prepare meals for people who have fled Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon. Reuters
'It's my duty,' says Lebanese chef feeding people who fled Israeli strikes

Nation Station community kitchen in Beirut is serving meals to 700 displaced people each day – but organisers say more help needed

Nada Maucourant Atallah
September 27, 2024