Iraqi men and women protest in Baghdad's Tahrir Square against changes to marriage laws, which could take effect if parliament approves proposed amendments to the country's Personal Status Law. AFP
Iraqi MP sounds alarm as parliament moves closer to amending Personal Status Law

Noor Al Jilaihawi has been lobbying to obstruct the passage of changes that would reverse hard-won women's rights in Iraq

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

September 18, 2024