Iraq's parliament advances family law amendments despite outcry over women's rights

Iraq’s parliament moved a step closer on Monday to passing amendments to the country’s Personal Status Law by completing a second reading, the legislature said, despite widespread public fears they will significantly erode the rights of women and girls.

If passed, the amendments would lower the legal age of marriage for girls to nine, a proposal that has led to public outrage. They would also hand religious authorities control over key aspects of life such as marriage, divorce and inheritance.

In the face of widespread rejection by Iraqis, the second reading of the amendments was a key step towards a formal debate in parliament and their adoption as law. Under parliamentary procedure, the second reading presents a draft for formal debate. When the final version is agreed upon it is put to a vote at a third reading.

Critics say the amendments would further cement sectarianism in Iraq as they would allow couples to choose between the provisions of the Personal Status Law or the provisions of specific Islamic schools of jurisprudence. If a married couple are from two different sects, the school followed by the husband’s sect would apply.

The proposed amendments to the legislation, which has long been considered one of the more progressive family laws in the region, have led to widespread demonstrations and heated debate between pro-civil rights Iraqis and religious institutions, which have gained more power over the past two decades.

In an opinion poll conducted by the Iraq Polling Team NGO last month, more than 73 per cent of those surveyed expressed “strong opposition” to the changes to the law, which has been in place since 1959. Only about 24 per cent voiced strong support, while about 3 per cent were indifferent.

