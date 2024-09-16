The rare frieze originally adorned the walls of Northwest Palace at Nimrud in modern-day Iraq. Photo: Iraqi Embassy in London
The rare frieze originally adorned the walls of Northwest Palace at Nimrud in modern-day Iraq. Photo: Iraqi Embassy in London

News

UK

Ancient Assyrian stone carving returned to Iraq after two decades in police storage

Large frieze looted after First Gulf War was locked away in London

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan
London

September 16, 2024