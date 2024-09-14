Numan Kurtulmusz, Turkey's Parliament Speaker, joins relatives of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi to carry her coffin in Didim, Turkey. Reuters
Numan Kurtulmusz, Turkey's Parliament Speaker, joins relatives of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi to carry her coffin in Didim, Turkey. Reuters

News

MENA

US-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, shot dead by Israel, buried in her hometown Didim

The campaigner, 26, was killed while taking part in a protest in the West Bank

Lizzie Porter
Didim

September 14, 2024