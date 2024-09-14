US-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, shot dead by Israel, buried in her hometown Didim

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/israel-gaza-war-live-al-mawasi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/13/body-of-us-turkish-activist-killed-by-israeli-fire-arrives-in-turkey/" target="_blank">Aysenur Eygi Ezgi</a>, the US-Turkish activist shot dead by the Israeli army at a protest in the occupied West Bank on September 6, was buried in her family's hometown, Didim, on Turkey’s Aegean coast on Saturday afternoon, in the presence of her family and friends. Her body arrived in Istanbul on Friday morning from Izmir, where a post mortem took place. Officials said the findings would form part of their investigation into her death. Ms Eygi’s body was carried to the town cemetery and taken from the coffin before being lowered into the grave by her father and partner. An imam, who led the prayers at Didim central mosque over her body earlier in the day, was reciting the Quranic verse: “Do not consider as dead those who are slain in the path of God; rather, they are alive for in the presence of their Lord.” Ms Eygi, 26, lived in Seattle in the US and had recently graduated from the University of Washington. She had gone to volunteer in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/11/a-child-killed-every-two-days-since-october-7-in-occupied-west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank</a> with the International Solidarity Association, a pro-Palestine volunteer group. She was shot dead while observing a protest in the village of Beita in Nablus Governorate, in what the Israeli army said was “highly likely” to have been gunfire from its troops. Both Palestinian and Turkish autopsy reports attributed her death to a skull fracture, and brain haemorrhage from a gunshot wound. Israeli attacks have intensified in the West Bank in recent weeks, as it carried out its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in decades. Almost 700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, according to the UN. The funeral was attended by senior <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkish</a> officials including the Ministers of Interior, Justice and Foreign Affairs, who alongside other mourners spoke of the more than 41,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/israeli-army-says-it-unintentionally-shot-dead-us-turkish-activist/" target="_blank">Ms Eygi was shot dead</a> last week. “She fell as a martyr. May God bless her martyrdom. May God accept her martyrdom together with more than 41,000 martyrs who were martyred there [in Gaza],” said the imam after praying over Ms Eygi’s body. Her father looked on, visibly stricken. Some of the thousands of mourners who gathered in the streets of Didim to say a final farewell to Ms Eygi waved Palestine flags and some wore keffiyehs, the traditional Palestinian scarf. A Palestinian studying in Turkey interviewed by <i>The National </i>outside the home of Ms Eygi’s grandfather said that the activist had given “everything she had” for Palestinians. “If the world wants to commemorate her, then it needs to take serious steps to stop the Israeli occupation and the mass killing of Palestinians, said Diaa Nawfal, a 24-year-old bioengineering student who moved from Nablus to study in Turkey two years ago. “It is the least we can do to come here to pay our respects to her.” Another Palestinian, Youssef Audi, 20, said Ms Eygi was “martyred for our cause” and that he was not expecting any results from Israeli <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/06/us-turkish-citizen-killed-by-israeli-gunfire-in-west-bank/" target="_blank">investigations</a> into her killing or measures against the soldier who fired the gun that killed her.