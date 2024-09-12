Aysenur Eygi was shot dead while volunteering with a pro-Palestinian solidarity group in the village of Beita near Nablus. AP
Body of US-Turkish activist Aysenur Eygi, shot by Israel, to arrive in Turkey on Friday

Palestinian autopsy report says her death was caused by severe bleeding and swelling of brain

Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

September 12, 2024