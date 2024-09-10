Jordan will hold parliamentary elections on Tuesday amid rising tension with Israel over the Gaza war and long-running pressures on its economy. AFP
Economic strain and Gaza war cast shadow on Jordan's parliamentary election

King Abdullah, who holds main power in the kingdom, envisions party-based legislature as polling day nears

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
September 10, 2024