Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Cairo in January, on the first of two visits to Egypt so far this year. Photo: TheVillaSomalia / X
Ethiopia alarmed as Egypt sends special forces and arms to Somalia

Cairo says move is first stage of wider military co-operation

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

August 29, 2024