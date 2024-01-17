Arab foreign ministers to discuss Somaliland's Red Sea deal with Ethiopia

Arab foreign ministers are set to meet remotely on Wednesday to discuss a recent deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland to grant Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea coastline, a move that Mogadishu has strongly condemned.

The meeting is being held at the request of Arab League member state Somalia, which maintains that Somaliland's deal with Ethiopia is a breach of international law and its own sovereignty.

The move to convene the meeting was supported by 12 member states, said Arab League assistant secretary general Hossam Zaki. He added that the meeting will be held virtually, rather than at the organisation's Cairo headquarters, because of the ministers' prior engagements.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but remains internationally unrecognised. It sits on a strategic location close to the Bay of Aden close to the southern mouth of the Red Sea.

“This unilateral move by Ethiopia poses a threat to Arab national security and Red Sea shipping,” Somalia’s ambassador to the Arab League Elias Abu Bakr said. “It’s an attempt to hurt the sovereignty and independence of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland's president Muse Bihi Abdi signed the memorandum of understanding for access to the sea on January 1 this year. As part of the deal, Somaliland would lease a 20km stretch of its coastline to Ethiopia.

The agreement was met with protests across Somaliland, with residents divided in opinion. Some see potential economic benefits, while others fear compromising their sovereignty.

Somaliland’s defence minister Abdiqani Mohamud Ateye resigned over the deal.

He accused Ethiopia of attempting to acquire the stretch of coastline without proper negotiations. “Abiy Ahmed wants to take it without renting or owning it,” he said.

“Ethiopia remains our number one enemy,” he added during an interview broadcast on local television on Sunday.

With a population of more than 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world, and relies heavily on ports in Djibouti for foreign trade.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses the parliament regarding the Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal. Reuters

Egypt wary of Ethiopian access to Red Sea

It is not clear what concrete action the Arab ministers can take in response to the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal, which has yet to be finalised.

But Egypt, which has a long-running dispute with Ethiopia over Nile waters, may push for punitive action, primarily to stop its neighbour from establishing a military presence in the Red Sea that could potentially threaten Cairo's interests in the strategic waterway.

Egypt depends on the Nile for almost all of its fresh water needs. It has been at odds with Ethiopia over a dam Addis Ababa is building on the river, which Cairo fears would reduce its share of the waters.

Egypt last month suspended negotiations with Ethiopia over the dam, arguing that Addis Ababa was not negotiating in good faith and had reneged on agreements reached during more than a decade of talks.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia. AFP

Egypt, which contends that its share of the Nile waters is an existential issue, sees the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal as an opportunity to put diplomatic pressure on Ethiopia, which for years has rejected Egyptian proposals to resolve the dam issue.

It has invited Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for talks in Cairo and dispatched its Foreign Minister to Eritrea, a long-time enemy of Ethiopia that has stated its opposition to the deal with Somaliland.

Eritrea, which has close ties with Egypt, became independent in 1993 after a decades-long civil war against Addis Ababa. Its secession deprived Ethiopia of access to the Red Sea coastline.

But Egypt also has genuine concerns about Ethiopia gaining access to the Red Sea at a time when attacks on commercial ships by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis have stoked regional tensions and led to a reduction in the number of vessels transiting the Suez Canal, which usually earns Egypt about $9 billion a year.

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sign a Memorandum of Understanding to allow Ethiopia to use a Somaliland port. Reuters

Egypt’s state media has accused Ethiopia, which wields significant influence in the Horn of Africa, of seeking to undermine Egyptian interests on behalf of other nations, with Israel often mentioned as a prime suspect.

An Egyptian security delegation travelled to Somalia last week to discuss how Cairo can help the Mogadishu government handle the crisis arising from Somaliland’s deal with Ethiopia, sources have told The National.

Cairo is determined to derail the deal, they said, primarily through efforts to reunify Somalia and boost its military and logistical capabilities to enable it to deal with any eventuality.

“Things appear to be inching towards a genuine preparation this time round (for Egypt) to be involved in a non-diplomatic confrontation with Ethiopia,” Egyptian columnist Amr Hashem Rabie wrote this week on the Masr360 news website.

“Let us be reminded of the inevitability of Egypt’s intervention to bolster efforts to reconcile all Somali factions so that they can stand up to Ethiopia’s ambitions. It cannot be ruled out that Egypt might arm Somalia so that it can restore its sovereignty over Somaliland.”