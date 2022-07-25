Egypt and Somalia condemn Ethiopia over Nile dam dispute

Egypt and Somalia have rejected unilateral decisions by Ethiopia involving international river projects and are instead promoting co-ordination and consultation, a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.

The statement was issued after talks in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Somali leader Sheikh Mohamud, who was visiting Egypt for the first time since his election victory in May.

Their collective call for collaboration on river projects referred to Ethiopia’s hydroelectric dam on the Nile, the operation of which has been at the heart of a long-running dispute with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan.

Expand Autoplay A satellite image shows the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Maxar Technologies via AP

Although not among the 11 Nile basin countries, Somalia shares a border with Ethiopia, the country from which its two main rivers – Juba and Scebeli – originate.

It is one of several nations bordering Ethiopia that Cairo has been courting in recent years, including South Sudan, Eritrea and Uganda.

“We were in agreement on the dangers of unilateral policies regarding projects on international rivers, as well as the inevitability of commitment to the principal of co-operation and prior consultations among littoral states to ensure no damage is done to any of them,” the statement read.

“This is in accordance with the relevant principles of international law. Henceforth, there is a need to reach, and without delay, a legally-binding agreement on the filling and operation of that [Ethiopian] dam."

Ethiopia's “unilateral” actions are thought to be its filling of the dam — which it is doing for a third consecutive year — without informing Cairo and Khartoum.

Egypt, the most populous Arab nation with 103 million people, maintains that any reduction of its share of the Nile waters could wipe out hundreds of thousands of jobs and disrupt its delicate food balance, at a time when global food prices are soaring along with energy and shipping costs.

For its part, Sudan wants Ethiopia to share live data on the operation of the dam to avoid ruinous flooding and ensure its own hydroelectric Nile dams operate without interruption.

Ethiopia, which is building a dam a mere 20 kilometres from the Sudanese border, has to date rejected entering into a legally binding deal, saying guidelines should suffice.

READ MORE Egypt's water ministry prepares for Nile boat house demolition campaign amid public outcry

The East African nation has repeatedly sought to reassure Cairo and Khartoum that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project was essential to its own development and would cause no harm to other countries.

The last round of talks between the three countries on the GERD were held in April last year. Sponsored by the African Union, the negotiations collapsed in acrimony, with Sudan and Egypt blaming Ethiopia for the impasse, and vice versa.

Egypt, which depends almost entirely on the Nile for its freshwater needs, has ruled out military action to resolve the dispute, saying it will instead continue to seek a negotiated settlement. It has in the meantime taken costly measures to reduce water waste, through recycling, lifting state subsidies on potable water and educating farmers on efficient irrigation methods.